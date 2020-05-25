Home Sector Containers APL boxship loses over 40 containers off NSW coast May 25th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Containers, Operations

The 2001-built 5,780 teu containership APL England has lost 40 containers off the New South Wales coast in rough weather while sailing from China to Australia on Sunday.

According to a statement by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), the ship experienced a temporary loss of propulsion during heavy seas about 73km southeast of Sydney when it was en route to Melbourne.

The ship’s master reported that the ship’s power was restored within a few minutes but during the time it was rolling heavily, causing container stacks to collapse and some 40 containers were lost overboard, while another 74 were damaged.

“At this stage it is unknown whether there will be any shoreline impacts associated with this incident and AMSA is working with NSW Maritime to monitor the situation and develop an appropriate response,” AMSA said.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it will start investigations into the incident.

Latest AIS tracking information shows the vessel is now heading to Brisbane.

AMSA has just completed a salvation project to recover more than 60 containers after Yang Ming’s containership YM Efficiency lost more than 80 containers off the Hunter coast in 2018.