APMT and Bolloré adding second container terminal at Abidjan

Maersk’s APM Terminals (APMT) and Bolloré have signed contracts with China Harbour Engineering Company for the construction of a second container terminal at Côte d’Ivoire Terminal (CIT) in Abidjan.

The companies will invest €400m ($473.5m) in the project, covering both construction and equipment. The new terminal is scheduled to be operational at the end of 2021, and will add an additional 1.2m teu in annual throughput capacity

Koen De Backker, managing director of CIT, commented: “Shipping lines have started to deploy very large container vessels on the trades to/from West Africa that need deep water facilities and modern terminals able to handle them with much higher productivity.”

The consortium has a 20-year concession to operate the terminal, and believes its location and ability to handle ships of up to 14,000 teu will make the terminal attractive as a transhipment hub. After 20 years, the assets will be returned to the Port Autonome d’Abidjan.