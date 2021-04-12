AsiaOperations

Armed robbery incidents rise around the Singapore Strait

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 12, 2021
Incidents of armed robbery against ships continue to occur to ships while underway in the Singapore Strait. From April 8 to 11, three incidents were reported onboard ships while underway in the eastbound lane of the Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS) in the strait, one of the busiest waterways in the world. The three incidents occurred in close proximity to each other.

The perpetrators were sighted in the engine room in two of last week’s incidents.

All ships are advised to exercise enhanced vigilance and adopt extra precautionary measures in the busy shipping lane.

