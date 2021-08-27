ContainersEuropeGreater ChinaShipyards

Arne Blystad contracts boxship newbuilds in China

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 27, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute

Arne Blystad might have sold a box vehicle in June, but he has by no means exited the container sector.

On selling Songa Container and its 11 boxships for $210.25m to MPC Container Ships two months ago, the Norwegian tycoon quietly set up Songa Box Holding, initially buying three secondhand feeder boxships and recently concluding a newbuild contract in China.

Multiple broking reports list Songa Box Holding as contracting for two 1,692 teu ships at Huanghai Shipbuilding for delivery late next year. No price has been revealed.

At the same yard, Chinese owner Dandong Marine has also recently ordered a single 1,800 teu ship for delivery in 2023.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 27, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button