Arne Blystad contracts boxship newbuilds in China

Arne Blystad might have sold a box vehicle in June, but he has by no means exited the container sector.

On selling Songa Container and its 11 boxships for $210.25m to MPC Container Ships two months ago, the Norwegian tycoon quietly set up Songa Box Holding, initially buying three secondhand feeder boxships and recently concluding a newbuild contract in China.

Multiple broking reports list Songa Box Holding as contracting for two 1,692 teu ships at Huanghai Shipbuilding for delivery late next year. No price has been revealed.

At the same yard, Chinese owner Dandong Marine has also recently ordered a single 1,800 teu ship for delivery in 2023.