AsiaBunkeringEnvironmentTankersTech

Asahi Tanker confirms orders for electric-powered bunker tankers

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles October 12, 2020
0 28 Less than a minute

Japanese owner Asahi Tanker has confirmed orders at two local yards to build the world’s first two zero-emissions electric bunker tankers.

Asahi has chosen Koa Sangyou and Imura Zosen to build one of the vessels each, with delivery scheduled in March 2022 and March 2023.

The tankers will be powered by large-capacity lithium ion batteries, and they will enter service in Tokyo Bay as bunker vessels. They will also adopt digitalisation, automation and Internet of Things (IoT) technology to reduce crew workload and improve operational efficiency.

Asahi Tanker is a unit of MOL and currently owns a fleet of 25 tankers.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close