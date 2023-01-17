Asyad Shipping signs up for two new LNG carriers

Asyad Shipping, a subsidiary of Oman’s Asyad Group, has signed with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea to build two 174,000 cu m LNG carriers. The ships will deliver in 2026 and will take the diversified Asyad Shipping fleet to 70 vessels.

Dr Ibrahim bin Bakhit al Nadhiri, CEO of Asyad Shipping, commented, “Given the expected trends in the energy market today, which indicate a higher demand for LNG compared to traditional fossil fuels, Asyad Shipping has chosen to expand its logistical capabilities in this sector.”

The two tankers will be managed by the Oman Ship Management Company, a subsidiary of the group. No price has been revealed for the new ships, although recent LNG contracts in South Korea have been in record territory.