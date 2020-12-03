Atlantic Bulk Carriers offloads its last panamax

Greek dry bulk owner Atlantic Bulk Carriers has sold its last panamax bulker according to brokers.

Both Allied and Intermodal are reporting that Atlantic has sold the 2001-built geared panamax bulker Ocean Eagle to Vietnam’s Hoanh Son Group for $7.1m. The price is significantly higher than the market value of $5.76m placed on the ship by VesselsValue.

The sale completes a clear out of panamaxes for Atlantic, who sold the 2001-built Atlantic Eagle to the same buyer for $7.5m in August. It also sold the 2002-built Desert Eagle to Vietnam’s Nhat Viet Transportation for $8.3m in February.

If this latest sale is confirmed, Atlantic Bulk Carrier will be left with a fleet of 19 bulkers made up of seven ultramaxes and 12 supramaxes. It also has two ultramaxes under construction and set to deliver next year from Hyundai Vinashin.

Meanwhile, Hoanh Son Group grows its fleet to three bulkers. Its first acquisition was the Atlantic Eagle in August, and the company has also just taken delivery of 2000-built post-panamax Corona Garland from K Line. The vessels have been renamed Hoanh Son Star and Hoanh Son Sun.