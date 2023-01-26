Bangladesh’s HR Lines dives into the secondhand market

Bangladesh’s HR Lines has ditched newbuild plans in favour of the secondhand market.

Alphaliner reports that Karnaphuli Group, the parent of HR Lines, has recently bought the 1,092 teu Maersk Arun, now renamed HR Tuareg, and the 1,620 teu SITC Bangkok, which will be renamed HR Balu. The two ships take the HR Lines fleet to eight ships.

HR Lines started operations three years ago, buying six ships from Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL).

Earlier plans to order a series of 2,900 teu ships in China have been shelved.