Dry Cargo

BHP scales back LNG-powered newcastlemax ambitions

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers June 26, 2020
0 146 Less than a minute

Alphatanker, part of AXS Marine, is reporting that a landmark project for LNG-fuelled bulk carrier newbuildings is being scaled back.

Mining giant BHP’s widely reported Green Corridor project is being cut back in size by 65%.

BHP had put out a tender 11 months ago for up to 14 newcastlemax newbuilds to be powered by LNG fuel to move around 10% of its iron ore exports. Alphatanker is reporting that this tender has now been cut to five 208,000 dwt ships.

“So far, the dry bulk sector has lagged the cruise, ferry, liner and tanker sectors in taking up LNG with many plans put on the table by owners and charterers but no LNG-propelled bulker project has come to fruition as yet,” Alphatanker noted in its most recent weekly report.

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close