AmericasOffshore

BHP takes option on Noble jackup contract

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 7, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Noble Corp

Offshore driller Noble Corporation said that Australian resources giant BHP has declared a one-well option on its contract for provision of 2013-built jackup Noble Regina Allen off Trinidad and Tobago.

The rig’s term has been extended from early June to early July this year, with BHP paying $120,000 per day, Noble said in its latest fleet status report.

BHP still has two one-well options remaining under the contact.

In addition, ExxonMobil has moved contract term between two Noble drillships working off Guyana under the commercial enabling agreement.

The contract for 2014-built Noble Tom Madden has been reduced from December 2027 to January 2027 and the backlog has been shifted to 2014-built Noble Sam Croft which will see its term extended from January 2022 until December 2022.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 7, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button