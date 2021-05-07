BHP takes option on Noble jackup contract

Offshore driller Noble Corporation said that Australian resources giant BHP has declared a one-well option on its contract for provision of 2013-built jackup Noble Regina Allen off Trinidad and Tobago.

The rig’s term has been extended from early June to early July this year, with BHP paying $120,000 per day, Noble said in its latest fleet status report.

BHP still has two one-well options remaining under the contact.

In addition, ExxonMobil has moved contract term between two Noble drillships working off Guyana under the commercial enabling agreement.

The contract for 2014-built Noble Tom Madden has been reduced from December 2027 to January 2027 and the backlog has been shifted to 2014-built Noble Sam Croft which will see its term extended from January 2022 until December 2022.