Biden sets 2030 offshore wind goals

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 30, 2021
The US government on Monday unveiled plans to bolster offshore wind farms with the aim of supplying energy 30 GW of energy to more than 10m homes by 2030.

The Joe Biden administration said the outlay would stretch to more than $12bn a year to achieve its 2030 goals.

The government plans to designate an offshore wind development zone off the coasts of the New York and New Jersey. Lots will be offered for operation by the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. Just one offshore wind farm is fully operational in the US at the moment, off Rhode Island. Other ones planned are in Virginia, Massachusetts, Delaware, Maryland and North Carolina are under development.

The Biden administration plans to grant $230m to ports to support offshore wind project development.

