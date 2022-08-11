Biden’s FLOW initiative streams ahead

Yesterday, at the Department of Transportation (USDOT) , secretary Pete Buttigieg and Port Envoy Stephen Lyons hosted a convening of Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) partners to advance the development of the initiative and welcome new members.

FLOW, which was launched in March, is a first-of-its-kind effort by the Biden administration and supply chain companies to develop a digital tool that gives companies information on the condition of a node or region in the supply chain so that goods can be moved more quickly and cheaply.

The number of FLOW participants has doubled to 36, and existing partners having begun securely sharing data with the department for the first time. The department also plans to hold listening sessions with small businesses, technology experts, and others.

“To keep supply chains moving and prices down, we must invest not only in our physical infrastructure but also our digital infrastructure, and FLOW is an important part of that effort,” said Buttigieg.

“The start of data sharing between industry and USDOT is an important milestone for FLOW. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with industry to develop this tool to enable industry to make more informed decisions that will improve the movement of goods along our supply chain,” said Lyons.

Through the FLOW pilot, USDOT says it is serving as an independent steward of supply chain data across a largely privately-operated enterprise that spans shipping lines, ports, terminal operators, truckers, railroads, warehouses, and beneficial cargo owners. By providing a shared view of the national logistics system, including both supply and demand assets, participants can better understand supply chain capacity nationally.

“The supply chain crisis we faced over the last few years has taught us that businesses need greater visibility to navigate these unprecedented times. By bringing public and private sectors together, FLOW will reduce inefficiencies and enable businesses of all sizes to make better decisions amid the ongoing uncertainty,” commented Ryan Petersen, CEO of Flexport.