New York-based BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has emerged as a major shareholder in the world’s biggest shipbroker.

A filing with the London Stock Exchange shows BlackRock has upped its holding in Clarksons and now controls 5.21% of the UK broker’s stock.

Clarksons revealed earlier this week it made a record underlying profit before taxation of £69.4m ($91m) last year, up 55.3% over its 2020 figures.