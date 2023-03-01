Bluefloat reveals 1.7 GW Austalian floater scheme

Spanish developer BlueFloat Energy has revealed plans for a new floating offshore wind project in Australia.

The Eastern Rise offshore wind project, which sits within the proposed offshore wind zone in the Pacific Ocean off the Hunter region of New South Wales, is the latest in BlueFloat Energy’s growing portfolio of projects currently standing at 22.5 GW of planned capacity under development globally.

The project is set to be delivered over a development and construction period of seven years and will have an installed capacity of 1.725 GW.

Carlos Martin, CEO of BlueFloat Energy, said “The announcement is the latest demonstration of BlueFloat Energy’s commitment to being a long-term partner to Australia and New Zealand, developing world-class offshore wind projects. BlueFloat Energy hopes that through collaboration with government at all levels, industry, communities and other offshore wind proponents, it can create a lasting impact on Australia’s transition and cement the nation’s position as a clean energy superpower.”

BlueFloat Energy was previously working on the very early stages of a separate project in the region, the Hunter Coast offshore wind project, which is now being developed independently by Energy Estate.