Borr Drilling secures contracts for jackup pair

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 30, 2022
Norwegian jackup rig owner Borr Drilling has secured two new contracts with a combined total value of nearly $310m.

The New York and Oslo-listed company has fixed the 2013-built jackup Frigg to an undisclosed operator in the Middle East for five years, with additional options to extend. The firm contract, which starts in the third quarter of 2023, is worth $282m including the mobilisation fee.

In addition, the 2018-built Gunnlod has received a $27.5m contract in Southeast Asia, which is expected to commence in June 2023 following the completion of its current firm contracts and a statutory periodic survey.

Borr said the new awards add around 2030 days to its backlog, excluding options, and take the company’s contracted jackups to 21 out of a total of 22 delivered units.

