Boxship runs aground in Vietnam en route to scrapyard

The 2002-built 1,118 teu feedermax containership CMA CGM Jakarta ran aground on the east coast of Vietnam after encountering heavy weather and sea conditions on Saturday.

According to cash buyer NKD Maritime, the new owner of the CMA CGM ship, the vessel was under tow at the time of the incident and no crew were onboard. All crew from the towage vessel are well and accounted for.

The owner has appointed contractors, who will start salvage operations as soon as the weather conditions permit.

“While the vessel is not carrying any cargo or fuel, every effort will be made to protect the marine environment,” NKD Maritime said in a statement.