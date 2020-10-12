AsiaContainersEurope

Boxship runs aground in Vietnam en route to scrapyard

Jason Jiang October 12, 2020
2 1,359 Less than a minute
V. Tonic / MarineTraffic

The 2002-built 1,118 teu feedermax containership CMA CGM Jakarta ran aground on the east coast of Vietnam after encountering heavy weather and sea conditions on Saturday.

According to cash buyer NKD Maritime, the new owner of the CMA CGM ship, the vessel was under tow at the time of the incident and no crew were onboard. All crew from the towage vessel are well and accounted for.

The owner has appointed contractors, who will start salvage operations as soon as the weather conditions permit.

“While the vessel is not carrying any cargo or fuel, every effort will be made to protect the marine environment,” NKD Maritime said in a statement.

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

  2. Scam or coincidence? 2018 she was flagged-out from Germany to Indonesia, just before new HK regulations on recycling entered into force in Europe…

