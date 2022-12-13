BP, Mainstream and Statkraft add Norwegian port to offshore wind scheme

British energy giant BP, Aker Horizons-controlled Mainstream Renewable Power and Norwegian utility Statkraft have signed a memorandum of understanding with Windport in Mandal, Norway, with the aim to position the port at the forefront of offshore wind development.

The trio is partnering to pursue a bid to develop fixed-bottom offshore wind power at the Sørlige Nordsjø II ‎license area located in the Norwegian North Sea about 140 km off the coast of Norway.

In addition to the commitment from the consortium to explore the use of Windport to develop and operate offshore wind at Sørlige Nordsjø II, the deal incorporates a collaboration charter, which is said to be unique in its inclusion of capacity-building of the port’s subcontractors, many of which are Norwegian, and the strengthening of the port’s competitive edge.

“The approach laid out in the collaboration charter will help drive the port’s cost optimisation and innovative development, whilst boosting the port’s ability to service the global offshore wind industry,” the consortium said.

Windport, a subsidiary of Global Ocean Technology, is building a port believed to be ideally located to serve the Sørlige Nordsjø II site. The port is expected to be a “one-stop-shop” for offshore wind port services, serving the area and the wider North Sea and global regions.

The collaborative charter will see BP, Mainstream and Statkraft adding a new dimension and level of support to accelerate the port’s start-up and efficiency, the trio noted.

Sebastian Bringsværd, the spokesperson for the Sørlige Nordsjø II consortium and head of Norway and Sweden at Mainstream, said: “Norway is on the verge of an offshore wind revolution and new collaboration models such as our Collaboration Charter will play a key role in ensuring its success. We have been working with Windport over the last couple of months to aid the development of the port and local subcontractors in the region and we are impressed by the leadership Windport is displaying in spearheading the Agder region’s involvement in offshore wind. We’re offering the best of bp, Mainstream and Statkraft to help create what will be a vital port for not only Norway but the global offshore industry as well. Going beyond what we see competitors are doing in the market, we need to ensure we bring all levels of the Norwegian and local supply chain on board to capitalize on the growth we expect to see in the years ahead.”