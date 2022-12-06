Braemar takes on Medco tanker broking team in Madrid

Braemar has recruited a new tanker broking team, based in Madrid. The 10 brokers hired previously worked for Medco Shipbrokers.

The recruitment of the team has been actioned through the acquisition of a newly established Spanish company that has been formed to employ the brokers locally and which is wholly owned by Braemar.

Tris Simmonds, Braemar COO, said, “Expanding into new markets has always been part of our strategy, and the recruitment of this Madrid-based team is our next step in executing our growth plan.”