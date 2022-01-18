AmericasPorts and Logistics

Brazil exploring use of ports in Chile and Argentina

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJanuary 18, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
SAAM

Brazil’s federal planning and logistics firm EPL is looking at the possibility of exporting products from the state of Mato Grosso do Sul in central-west Brazil through ports in Chile and Argentina. The company said in a press release that it visited ports in both countries, looking at factors including logistical chains, operating costs, customs integration, access to Asian markets and the level of bureaucracy.

Visits to the ports of Iquique, Tocopilla, Mejilones and Antofagasta in northern Chile indicate that use of those ports could reduce logistics costs for exporters by more than 20%. In addition, shipping from Chile to Asia could cut travel time by up to 12 days.

EPL will also visit ports in Salta, Perico, Guemes and Jujuy, in northern Argentina, before presenting results later this year. The study data will be used by the Government of Brazil in planning infrastructure investments.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJanuary 18, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button