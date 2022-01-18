Brazil exploring use of ports in Chile and Argentina

Brazil’s federal planning and logistics firm EPL is looking at the possibility of exporting products from the state of Mato Grosso do Sul in central-west Brazil through ports in Chile and Argentina. The company said in a press release that it visited ports in both countries, looking at factors including logistical chains, operating costs, customs integration, access to Asian markets and the level of bureaucracy.

Visits to the ports of Iquique, Tocopilla, Mejilones and Antofagasta in northern Chile indicate that use of those ports could reduce logistics costs for exporters by more than 20%. In addition, shipping from Chile to Asia could cut travel time by up to 12 days.

EPL will also visit ports in Salta, Perico, Guemes and Jujuy, in northern Argentina, before presenting results later this year. The study data will be used by the Government of Brazil in planning infrastructure investments.