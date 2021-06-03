AmericasOperations

Brazil requires foreign seafarers to quarantine to contain new Covid variants

Kim Biggar June 3, 2021
Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency, Anvisa, recommended to the government last week that foreign seafarers entering the country lose their exemption from quarantine requirements in order to contain Covid-19 at entry points.

The government followed up with an announcement of new restrictions on the entry of maritime workers from vessels and platforms, from countries where new variants of the coronavirus are circulating.

Prior to the announcement, all maritime workers could enter Brazil if their results from a PCR test were negative and they reported no Covid symptoms.

Earlier in May, Anvisa issued guidance noting that, where there was a possible or confirmed case of Covid on a ship entering a Brazilian port, the crew of the vessel would be quarantined for up to two weeks.

