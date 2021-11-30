ContainersEurope

British supermarket chain becomes latest retail name to charter in tonnage

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 30, 2021
Asda

One of the UK’s largest supermarket chains has become the latest retailer to go public on its shipping activities.

Asda joins a throng of big name retailers in chartering ships to deliver containers during 2021, a year that has thrown up more challenges to logisticians than any other this century.

The British supermarket chain revealed yesterday that a ship it has chartered is on its way from China carrying 350 containers of Christmas-related goods. The ship will enter UK waters in the coming week.

“This is the first time Asda has chartered its own ship and we have done so to navigate the industry-wide supply chain challenges and to make sure there is enough stock on the shelves for customers this Christmas,” a spokesman told the BBC.

Another giant of the UK high street, John Lewis, decided to charter in tonnage earlier this year as have a host of American retailers including Asda’s ex-owners, Walmart.

