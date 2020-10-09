BRS Group appoints new chairman

France-based maritime service outfit BRS Group has announced that Tim Jones has stepped down from his position as chairman which he has held since 2014.

Jones quit the role as the partnership agreement stipulated that partners must resign from the board at the age of 65. He will remain with the group and continue his current commercial activities.

Jones is succeeded by the current CEO Francois Cadiou (pictured).

“The changeover of crew on the bridge of a company is always a delicate matter, but the organization that BRS has had in place for now 30 years facilitated this transfer, I have personally experienced the transition of four Chairmen since my arrival at BRS in 1990. Tim Jones has perfectly prepared the next act and I am grateful to him, I would also like to especially thank Tim for all his years at the head of BRS, for having developed BRS and passed on a great company. I am very enthusiastic to take up the new challenge and develop BRS further into the ‘brokerage of tomorrow,” said Cadiou.

The BRS Group offers a range of maritime activities to complement its core shipbroking business, including freight derivatives, software technology, market intelligence and maritime consulting.