Burnt New Diamond leaves Sri Lanka and heads to the UAE

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 2, 2020
Sri Lanka has allowed the burnt New Diamond VLCC to leave the country and head to the Khorfakkan in the United Arab Emirates. Its cargo will be transferred in the UAE to another ship and sent to client Indian Oil Corp’s Paradip refinery.

The fully laden New Shipping-controlled tanker suffered a boiler explosion a month ago, resulting in a sizeable fire centred around its accomodation block. India and Sri Lanka deployed significant resources to douse the blaze. Some bunker fuel spilt from the tanker last month.  

