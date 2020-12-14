AsiaBunkeringGas

BW LPG to send three more VLGCs for LPG dual fuel retrofitting

Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 14, 2020
0 0 1 minute read

BW LPG has committed an additional three VLGCs for LPG dual fuel retrofitting, bringing its total commitment to 15 vessels at a cost of $130m.

The decision follows the company recently completed the retrofitting of the world’s first LPG dual fuel VLGC BW Gemini.

“We are taking the lead and advancing technology that will allow us to decarbonize and maximize the value of an asset with a 20-year lifespan as we prepare for a zero-carbon solution,” said Anders Onarheim, CEO of BW LPG.

“Building new ships can provide the benefits of operating with LPG but comes at a heavy cost. Counting total emissions, a new ship represents about 70,000 tons of carbon dioxide in the materials and building process. Compared to 2,000 tons of carbon dioxide for retrofitting, the sustainability outcome is much better from retrofitting than from building new vessels,” Onarheim added.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 14, 2020
0 0 1 minute read
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button