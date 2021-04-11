AmericasEnvironmentShipyards

Canada’s Innovation Maritime to develop recyclable vessels, testing new techniques for shipbuilders

Kim Biggar Kim BiggarApril 12, 2021
Transport Canada last week announced its C$200,000 ($159,000) funding contribution toward the design and development of more environmentally responsible vessels. Innovation Maritime, a Quebec-based applied research centre specialising in the maritime field, received this financial support to identify new solutions around the choice of materials and assembly methods for vessels, and to test them in a real-world setting.

The goal of the project is to replace as many components of a vessel’s hull and deck as possible with more ecologically friendly parts and to develop a method to make dismantling a vessel easier. A complete and functional prototype will be developed and tested under real navigating conditions.

According to Sylvain Lafrance, director general of Innovation Maritime, the project will reduce the burden on future generations of disposing of vessels at the end of their lifecycle. Part of the mandate of Canada’s Oceans Protection Plan, through which this project is funded, is to raise awareness about proper vessel end-of-life management practices.

