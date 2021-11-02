Captain’s Table top 14 candidates announced

Today marks one month until the finals of the Captain’s Table take place, an event set to be streamed live on Splash.

The Hong Kong start-up pitch competition, now into its third year, has announced its first-round selection identifying its initial top 14 candidates from pitches sent in from around the world.

This year’s call for solutions centered around the industry’s core problems of decarbonisation, crew wellness and training, voyage optimisation and productivity.

The 14 startups which made it through to the first round were:

“The selection process was highly competitive and we had to say no to some startups with very relevant solutions when choosing our shortlist,” said co-founder Tabitha Logan. However, the team still plans to offer support to these startups in gaining a foothold in Hong Kong and Asia through their extensive ecosystem.

The final eight who will go on to a bootcamp and finals day will be announced later this week.