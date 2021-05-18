Castor Maritime takes fleet to 26 with acquisition of two panamax bulkers

Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Castor Maritime has made its nineteenth and twentieth acquisitions of the year, picking up a pair of secondhand panamax bulkers.

The fast growing company has acquired a 2013 Japanese-built panamax for $19.06m and a 2014 Korean-built panamax for $21m. The identity of the ships and seller weren’t revealed and are sale has yet to register on broking reports.

The Japanese vessel comes with a time charter attached at $11,650 per day for a period of two to four months.

The acquisitions are expected to be delivered within the third and fourth quarters of this year.

Castor Maritime started the year with six panamax bulkers and its incredible buying spree takes the fleet to 26 vessels once all acquisitions are completed.