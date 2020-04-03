CDB Leasing orders eight ultramaxes at New Dayang

CDB Leasing orders eight ultramaxes at New Dayang

April 3rd, 2020 Dry Cargo, Greater China 0 comments

CDB Leasing, the financial leasing arm of China Development Bank, has entered into shipbuilding contracts with New Dayang Shipbuilding for the construction of eight 63,000 dwt ultramax bulk carriers.

The total value of the contracts are $188.92m and deliveries are scheduled in 2021. CDB Leasing intends to lease the vessels via long-term charters.

The contract signing follows the two parties entering into a letter of intent for the orders in December last year. The order adds to CDB’s existing order of 12 ultramax newbuildings at New Dayang.

CDB Leasing currently owns a fleet of 68 vessels and has another 28 vessels on order including the latest order.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.