Celsius returns to Samsung Heavy for more LNG carriers

Celsius Shipping has returned to Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea for three more LNG carriers. The Danish owner currently has three Samsung-built 180,000 cu m gas carriers trading with another due to deliver next month.

Brokers Intermodal report Celsius has signed up for three more 180,000 cu m ships, costing $193m each. Delivery times were not revealed.

Celsius’s diverse fleet of more than 50 ships includes containerships, bulk carriers as well as product and chemical carriers.

Celsius, founded nine years ago, acts as a platform for investors to come in on ship acquisition deals with a focus on specialized tonnage.