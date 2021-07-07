AsiaEuropeGasShipyards

Celsius returns to Samsung Heavy for more LNG carriers

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 7, 2021
0 29 Less than a minute
Celsius Shipping

Celsius Shipping has returned to Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea for three more LNG carriers. The Danish owner currently has three Samsung-built 180,000 cu m gas carriers trading with another due to deliver next month.

Brokers Intermodal report Celsius has signed up for three more 180,000 cu m ships, costing $193m each. Delivery times were not revealed.

Celsius’s diverse fleet of more than 50 ships includes containerships, bulk carriers as well as product and chemical carriers.

Celsius, founded nine years ago, acts as a platform for investors to come in on ship acquisition deals with a focus on specialized tonnage.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 7, 2021
0 29 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button