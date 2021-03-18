ContainersEuropeGreater ChinaShipyards

Chartworld orders mega boxship quartet at New Times

Greek owner Chartworld have signed shipbuilding contracts with Chinese yard New Times Shipbuilding for the construction of four 13,000 teu containerships.

The total value of the contracts is $420m and delivery of the first vessel is scheduled in July 2023.

The boxships will be the largest New Times has ever built, and they will also be the largest in the Chartworld fleet. VesselsValue data shows Chartworld owns 24 boxships with total capacity of around 79,000 teu.

Chartworld also has another four 115,000 dwt tankers on order at New Times.

