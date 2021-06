Offshore driller Valaris has been awarded a three-year contract with Chevron for 2015-built drillship Valaris DS-18 .

The drillship, previously named Rowan Relentless, has been operating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for Chevron since August 2020. It will commence the new contract in the first quarter of 2022, in direct continuation of the current contract.

Valaris has had a busy month, securing a drillship contract with Total E&P Côte d’Ivoire and a jackup rig extension with Equinor.