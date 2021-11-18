Greater ChinaOperations

China adds new supply chain kink by curtailing vessel tracking in local waters

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 18, 2021
0 57 1 minute read

China’s new Personal Information Protection Law, which came into effect at the start of the month, has sent international ship tracking organisations into a spin.

The data law has seen ships disappear from some tracking services when they enter Chinese waters.

“All of a sudden we do not know when ships are leaving and from where, and we also don’t have the full picture on port congestion which AIS offers us,” Anastassis Touros, AIS network team leader at MarineTraffic, one of the world’s top vessel tracking firms, told Reuters.

Over the past three weeks, the level of terrestrial shipping data across all Chinese waters has dropped by an estimated 90% according to VesselsValue, which has warned that the new Chinese law could cause significant challenges concerning ocean supply chain visibility.

An employee at Beijing-based AIS data provider Elane told Reuters that all dealings with foreign entities were recently halted.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 18, 2021
0 57 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button