China Merchants seals long-term LNG carrier deal with Sinochem 

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has landed a long-term charter agreement with Sinochem Petroleum Shipping Singapore, a subsidiary of Sinochem Energy, for three of its liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier newbuilds.

The Shanghai-listed energy transport unit of China Merchants Group said the deal involves the 175,000 cu m trio built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (DSIC).

The charters, expected to total up to $2.5bn, should commence in the second half of 2025 and last up to 30 years.