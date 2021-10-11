China’s coal shortages becoming more acute

It’s a case of when it rains, it pours for China’s beleaguered national grid at the moment, something that is having a clear spill-over effect onto the dry bulk trades.

Facing acute energy shortages that have seen rolling power outages across the country for nearly a month, Beijing demanded last week that the three biggest coal producing provinces — Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, and Shaanxi – raise output. No sooner had the directive gone out however than floods swept through Shanxi, which lies just to the southwest of the capital, forcing the shuttering a tenth of the mines in the country’s most important source of coal.

Shanxi has produced 30% of China’s supply of the fuel so far this year, with coal accounting for just over 70% of the republic’s electricity generation. The dire weather has continued today with many chemical factories also forced to close in recent days.

Coal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange rose 12% Monday to close at a record 1,408.2 yuan ($218.76) a ton. Spot prices are even higher, with 5,500 kilocalorie coal in Qinhuangdao at about 1,900 yuan a ton now.

China could face a coal supply gap of 30m to 40m tons in the fourth quarter, Citic Securities analysts stated in a recent eport. A shortage of the fuel could cut industrial power use by 10% to 15% in November and December, which would potentially translate into a 30% slowdown in activity in the most energy-intensive sectors like steel, chemicals and cement-making, according to UBS.

Multiple reports over the past week show that China’s desperation for coal has seen it partially ease its year-long ban on Australian coal with tons of landed coal being moved from bonded storage at Chines ports. While this does not amount to an official policy U-turn from Beijing it underlines just how short coal reserves are.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring India the coal shortages continue to hog many headlines in the mainstream press.