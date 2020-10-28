Chipolbrok acquires two German heavy lift vessels

Less than a minute

Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company (Chipolbrok) has acquired two 33,000 dwt multi-purpose heavy lift vessels from German owners.

The company bought the 2010-built Rome Trader and Berlin Trader from Hermann Buss and have renamed them Chipol Changan and Chipol Yongan.

The two vessels are financed by CMB Financial Leasing under a sale and leaseback arrangement.

Chipolbrok currently operates a fleet of 21 heavy lift vessels.