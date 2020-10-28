Greater ChinaOperations

Chipolbrok acquires two German heavy lift vessels

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang October 28, 2020
0 268 Less than a minute

Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company (Chipolbrok) has acquired two 33,000 dwt multi-purpose heavy lift vessels from German owners.

The company bought the 2010-built Rome Trader and Berlin Trader from Hermann Buss and have renamed them Chipol Changan and Chipol Yongan.

The two vessels are financed by CMB Financial Leasing under a sale and leaseback arrangement.

Chipolbrok currently operates a fleet of 21 heavy lift vessels.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close