Christiania Shipping secures financing for nine tankers

Copenhagen-based chemical tanker owner Christiania Shipping has secured financing for nine of its vessels.

Dutch lender NIBC Bank said it had successfully closed the deal with the Axel Eitzen-led company, without disclosing the financial terms.

Formerly Herning Shipping, the Danish tanker specialist operates more than 20 vessels, trading primarily in North West Europe but also in West Africa and the Mediterranean.

The Hague-based NIBC recently revealed its intention to further expand its shipping portfolio after crossing the $1bn mark.