CIP unveils 750 MW floater scheme off Italy

A fund managed by Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has signed an agreement with GreenIT, a joint venture between Plenitude and CDP Equity for the production of renewable energy, to develop two floating offshore wind farms in Sicily and Sardinia. Both projects are located more than 35 km from the coast and have a total capacity of approximately 750 MW.

The agreement refers to the development, construction and operation of a project in Sicily, off the coast of Marsala, consisting of 21 turbines with a power of around 12 MW each for a total capacity of around 250 MW, and a second wind farm to be developed in the sea area facing the south-western coast of Sardinia, consisting of 42 wind turbines with a power of around 12 MW each for a total capacity of more than 500 MW.

The two projects will be developed in Sicily with the support of Lilybeo Wind Power and in Sardinia with the support of Nice Technology and 7 Seas Wind as well as minority partners. According to CIP, the two wind farms will produce more than 2,000 GWh per year, which is equivalent to the average annual energy consumption of approximately 750,000 households in the involved areas that represent an increase of around 50% more than the average output of an onshore wind farm in Italy, at the same average installed capacity.

Operations should start in 2026 in Sicily and 2028 in Sardinia at the end of the authorisation process and following construction. CIP noted the initiative will prevent around 1m tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.