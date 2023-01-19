Clearbot wins the Captain’s Table

Clearbot, a Hong Kong-based developer of autonomous boats, won yesterday’s Captain’s Table finals.

Clearbot’s innovative vessels can be used for data collection, site monitoring, marine pollution cleaning, and goods delivery. The company has laid out plans to position itself in the market with the largest fleet of electric boats in the world within the next decade.

Winning the shipping pitch competition gives the company a cash prize of $30,000 and £25,000 in free legal advice across law firm HFW’s network of global offices.

Clearbot had serious competition for the prize with Kaiko Systems, a German firm digitalising onboard technical operations, winning the public vote.

The next edition of the finals of the Captain’s Table will take place on November 16.

