Greater ChinaOperationsTech

Clearbot wins the Captain’s Table

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 19, 2023
0 21 1 minute read

Clearbot, a Hong Kong-based developer of autonomous boats, won yesterday’s Captain’s Table finals.

Clearbot’s innovative vessels can be used for data collection, site monitoring, marine pollution cleaning, and goods delivery. The company has laid out plans to position itself in the market with the largest fleet of electric boats in the world within the next decade.

Winning the shipping pitch competition gives the company a cash prize of $30,000 and £25,000 in free legal advice across law firm HFW’s network of global offices.

Clearbot had serious competition for the prize with Kaiko Systems, a German firm digitalising onboard technical operations, winning the public vote.

The next edition of the finals of the Captain’s Table will take place on November 16.

Splash readers can view yesterday’s full show in the video below.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 19, 2023
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button