Clyde & Co expands with BLM merger

Global law firm Clyde & Co and UK-headquartered law firm BLM have agreed to a merger. The combination will go live in July 2022. The combined entity will be known as Clyde & Co and together will have a global revenue of over £700m ($917m) per annum, a headcount of over 5,000, with offices in over 60 cities worldwide.

BLM is a UK and Ireland law firm focused on insurance risk and commercial law with a particular strength in casualty, personal injury, healthcare and professional liability. Clyde & Co is a global law firm specialising in insurance, infrastructure, aviation, energy, marine, and natural resources.