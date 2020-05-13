CM Lemos orders suezmax quartet at Hyundai Samho

CM Lemos orders suezmax quartet at Hyundai Samho

May 13th, 2020 Asia, Europe, Shipyards, Tankers 0 comments

Greek owner CM Lemos has placed an order through his affiliate Nereus Shipping at Hyundai Heavy Industries for the construction of up to four 158,000 dwt suezmax tankers.

The contract is made up of firm order for two vessels and options for another two. The vessels will be built at Hyundai Samho with delivery scheduled in 2022. The price of each ship is $61m.

Nereus Shipping currently owns a fleet of 14 vessels consist of six bulkers and eight tankers.

 

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.