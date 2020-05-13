Home Sector Shipyards CM Lemos orders suezmax quartet at Hyundai Samho May 13th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Europe, Shipyards, Tankers

Greek owner CM Lemos has placed an order through his affiliate Nereus Shipping at Hyundai Heavy Industries for the construction of up to four 158,000 dwt suezmax tankers.

The contract is made up of firm order for two vessels and options for another two. The vessels will be built at Hyundai Samho with delivery scheduled in 2022. The price of each ship is $61m.

Nereus Shipping currently owns a fleet of 14 vessels consist of six bulkers and eight tankers.