CMA CGM and NYK sign up to the Hydrogen Council

CMA CGM, Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), the Port of Rotterdam and TechnipFMC are among the latest companies to sign up to the Hydrogen Council, a global CEO-led coalition working to enable the global energy transition through hydrogen.

The Hydrogen Council has grown from 13 founding companies in 2017 to 92 members in just three years.

“As policymakers, businesses and investors across the globe are working to recover from the economic and social consequences of the pandemic, hydrogen is increasingly recognised as an indispensable piece of the puzzle. The recently announced EU, German and Korean plans on hydrogen are among prime examples of that momentum and we hope that other countries will join in soon”, said Benoît Potier, chairman and CEO of Air Liquide and co-chair of the Hydrogen Council. “This crisis will define our energy production and consumption for at least a generation. The companies joining our group today acknowledge that this is a critical time to accelerate clean energy innovation to reach our climate goals and recognise that hydrogen can play a paramount role in doing so.”



“In the future, NYK will not only transport hydrogen but will also work to realize a hydrogen society, including the development of technology for utilizing hydrogen as a marine fuel. The company will also seek to accurately grasp business opportunities related to hydrogen, which is said to be the ultimate clean energy, and become involved in the entire supply chain,” NYK stated in a release.