CMA CGM concedes data breach is likely as criticism mounts over its handling of ransomware attack

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 1, 2020
CMA CGM is facing growing criticism for the way it has communicated the ongoing IT fallout from its ransoware attack that brought much of the group’s web infrastructure down on Monday.

The French liner issued a statement from Marseille at 15.30hrs local time yesterday, nearly 24 hours from their last update, in which the Rodolphe Saade-led firm revealed it was likely data had been stolen.

“We suspect a data breach and are doing everything possible to assess its potential volume and nature,” CMA CGM stated.

The French carrier became the latest big name in container shipping to reveal it had been hacked on Monday, following other leading liners including Maersk, MSC and Cosco in recent years.

The slowness in which it admitted the ransomware attack, combined with the limited number of updates since them, have attracted criticism from customers. When many of the group’s sites first went down, the company claimed it was internal IT issue, before it became apparent the liner had been the latest high profile victim of a ransomware attack.

