CMA CGM debuts business matchmaking marketplace

CMA CGM has taken a leaf out of the Amazon playbook, unveiling a business matchmaking marketplace.

The new NETWORKING platform developed by the French liner in collaboration with sister firm CEVA Logistics already boasts more than 1,200 partners in 110 countries. Exporters can showcase their products and services, and importers can find new suppliers directly on the platform, which also allows them to negotiate online.

“This one-of-a-kind platform is the product of four years’ work together with our customers to gain a clear understanding of their business development needs and then to create the right tool to meet those needs. By harnessing the strength of the CMA CGM Group’s global network, we are offering our customers significant development potential,” said Juan Vicuna, the head of NETWORKING.