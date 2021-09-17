AsiaContainersEuropeShipyards

CMA CGM in for six 7,600 teu ships at Samsung Heavy

Sam Chambers September 17, 2021
French carrier CMA CGM has added to its orderbook, contracting Samsung Heavy Industries for six LNG dual-fuelled 7,600 teu ships. The order is worth a total of $717.6m. All the ships will deliver by November 2024, with Samsung Heavy now very close to filling out its docks through to 2025.

The CMA CGM box fleet, the world’s third largest, has recently broached the 3m slot mark for the first time. The Marseille-headquartered firm has spent more on LNG dual fuelled tonnage than any other carrier.

Orders for new container shipping capacity have reached a record of above 3.5m teu so far this year, exceeding the previous high from 2007, according to UK consultants Drewry.

