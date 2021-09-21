ContainersEuropePorts and LogisticsTech

CMA CGM plays down severity of latest cyber attack

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 21, 2021
CMA CGM officials have sought to play down the severity of the company’s latest data breach with contacts at the Marseille-headquartered firm telling Splash that the type of data is very limited to contact data and there has been no impact to the group’s operations or its websites activities.

Splash reported yesterday that a leak of data on limited customer information – including first and last names, employer, position, email address and phone number – had been detected by CMA CGM. The company’s IT teams immediately developed and installed security patches.

“Our customers have been informed and they have been invited to strengthen the level of security to access their accounts while remaining vigilant to any suspicious activity,” the company stated in a release. No other leak has been identified, sources at the company told Splash today.

The hackers behind this latest cyber attack have vowed to expose the group’s customer database in the coming week, claiming that the French liner has been poor at protecting client data.

This is the second cyber attack to hit CMA CGM in the space of 12 months. Last September the company was the victim of a severe ransomeware attack that took many of the company’s websites down for a number of days.

CMA CGM is the world’s third largest liner – the top four, which include Maersk, MSC and Cosco, have all suffered hacks in recent years, leading to massive losses.

