CMA CGM revamps online spot pricing system

CMA CGM, the world’s third largest liner, has revamped its online spot pricing system. The digital overhaul of CMA CGM’s pricing systems has been designed in conjunction with Pricemoov, a French start-up specialised in smart, dynamic pricing.

SpotOn, a new online product has been integrated with the My CMA CGM platform, providing customers with an instant quote at a guaranteed price, plus priority access to the ship’s space as soon as the booking is confirmed.

Olivier Nivoix, group executive vice-president, shipping, commented: “This key digital transition in our pricing systems of shipping will provide our customers with greater flexibility so they can adapt to the rapid changes in the market, and it makes for a smoother user experience.”