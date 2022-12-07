CMA CGM to acquire GCT’s two New York terminals

Cash-rich French liner CMA CGM has signed a binding agreement to acquire GCT Bayonne and New York terminals, currently held by Global Container Terminals (GCT).

The Port of New York and New Jersey is CMA CGM’s largest gateway on the US east and Gulf Coasts.

The Bayonne and New York terminals, with an existing combined capacity of 2m teu per year, have a potential for further expansion, up to almost double capacity, according to CMA CGM.

CMA CGM now has investments in 52 port terminals in 28 countries, through CMA Terminals and its Terminal Link joint venture.