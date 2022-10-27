AsiaContainersEuropePorts and Logistics

CMA CGM to move to larger premises at Yokohama port

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 27, 2022
French liner CMA CGM will move into larger, new premises at Yokohama port in four years time. The world’s third-largest carrier has signed a deal to move from terminal D4 to D5 at Yokohama in October 2026, a switch that promises more container yard capacity and a doubling of reefer plugs.

The D5 terminal will have a cargo berth with three quay cranes, a quay length of 400 m and a draft of 16 m. It will feature cold ironing facilities as well as being near existing LNG bunkering infrastructure at the port.

Hideki Uchida, president of CMA CGM Japan, said, “As we prime for our larger vessels to ship more inbound cargoes to Yokohama, particularly fresh fruits from Central and Southern America, the enhanced operational capabilities, container yard capacity and reefer plugs at the D5 terminal is set to take our service delivery a notch up. Importantly, we shall be able to further decarbonise shipping and container terminal operations through the infrastructure that is planned ahead.”

