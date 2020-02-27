Coronavirus spurs China Shipowners Association to seek lifting of the sulphur cap

The China Shipowners Association (CSA) has called for a suspension of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) global sulphur cap in local waters as the country’s shipping and logistics supply chain struggles to cope amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

In a letter sent by CSA to the State Council in Beijing, seen by Splash, CSA has urgently called on the government to offer a series of support measures to help the shipping industry get through the current challenges brought about by the deadly virus.

The association is hoping that the government could set up a coordination mechanism with the World Trade Organization, World Health Organization and IMO to discuss the possibility of temporarily suspending the new sulphur emission regulations within Chinese waters or at least award fuel oil non-availability reports (FONAR) for Chinese ships.

CSA also suggested the government apply with IMO to extend the period of service for Chinese crews onboard during the period of epidemic prevention and control, and coordinate with he Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) to offer a three-month extension for ships that can’t conduct SIRE inspections due to epidemic control.

CSA has urged the relevant government authorities to release a guidance document as soon as possible to guide the shipping industry, and requested favourable policies including subsidies, tax reductions and exemptions.