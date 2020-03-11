Cosco adds eight pulp carriers at Cosco Dalian yard

March 11th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Greater China 0 comments

Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers, the multi-purpose shipping unit of Cosco, has announced a plan to order eight 62,000 dwt pulp carriers at Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry’s Dalian yard.

Four of the vessels will registered as Hong Kong flag and the price is $33.68m per vessel, while the price for the other three Chinese-flagged vessels is RMB268m ($38.5m) per vessel.

In the past two years, Cosco has already ordered a total of 12 pulp carriers at the yard.

The latest eight vessels are scheduled for delivery between October 2021 and the end of 2022.

Cosco expects that the global pulp industry will see continued growth in the next a few years and the expansion of pulp carriers will meet the market demand for pulp transportation.

Cosco said the latest order is based on demand from signed COA contracts.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

