Cosco adds eight pulp carriers at Cosco Dalian yard

Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers, the multi-purpose shipping unit of Cosco, has announced a plan to order eight 62,000 dwt pulp carriers at Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry’s Dalian yard.

Four of the vessels will registered as Hong Kong flag and the price is $33.68m per vessel, while the price for the other three Chinese-flagged vessels is RMB268m ($38.5m) per vessel.

In the past two years, Cosco has already ordered a total of 12 pulp carriers at the yard.

The latest eight vessels are scheduled for delivery between October 2021 and the end of 2022.

Cosco expects that the global pulp industry will see continued growth in the next a few years and the expansion of pulp carriers will meet the market demand for pulp transportation.

Cosco said the latest order is based on demand from signed COA contracts.